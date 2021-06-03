indiana coronavirus

Coronavirus in Indiana: 418 New COVID Cases, 20 Additional Deaths, 23K Vaccinations

More than 5.2 million doses of the COVID vaccines have now been administered in Indiana, with more than 2.5 million Hoosiers now fully vaccinated against the virus

Health officials in Indiana on Thursday reported 418 new cases of coronavirus and 20 additional deaths, as well as more than 23,000 new vaccinations in the past 24 hours.

According to the latest statistics from the Indiana State Department of Health, Wednesday's new cases bring the state to 745,690 since the pandemic began, with 13,239 fatalities tied to the virus. Another 417 deaths are currently classified as “probable” COVID-19 fatalities, according to the state.

Over the last 24 hours, 35,206 tests have been conducted, 10,639 of those on new residents, with the total number of tests conducted at more than 10.4 million.

The seven-day rolling average positivity rate on all tests dropped to 4.4%. Among unique individuals tested, the positivity rate also dropped to 9%, according to officials.

Over the last 24 hours, 23,457 new vaccine doses were administered in the state, with 13,235 of those individuals now fully vaccinated against the virus, officials said. In all, more than 5.2 million doses of the COVID vaccines have now been administered in Indiana, with more than 2.5 million Hoosiers now fully vaccinated against the virus.

A total of 666 Indiana residents were hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of Wednesday night, officials said. Approximately 6.6% of the state’s ICU beds are occupied by COVID patients, while 2.8% of the state’s ventilators are being used by those patients.

