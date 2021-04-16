Coronavirus in Indiana: 1,327 New Cases, 14 Additional Deaths, 58K Vaccinations

Health officials in Indiana on Friday reported 1,327 new cases of coronavirus and 14 additional deaths, along with more than 58,000 new vaccinations in the past day.

According to the Indiana State Department of Health, the new coronavirus cases bring the state to 704,632 since the pandemic began. The additional deaths reported Friday lifted the death toll to 12,803, with another 408 classified as probable COVID-19 deaths.

Over the last 24 hours, 37,900 new tests have been administered to state residents, bringing the statewide total to over 9.3 million during the pandemic.

The state’s rolling average positivity rate increased to 5.1% on all tests and rose to 13.7% on individuals tested over the last seven days.

A total of 821 residents are currently hospitalized, according to ISDH data, slightly less than the day before but still higher than the state's low point in early March.

Currently, 8.7% of the state’s intensive care unit beds are occupied by COVID patients. Approximately 2.5% of the state’s ventilators are in use by COVID patients.

A total of 58,282 new vaccine doses were administered in the past 24 hours, officials said, and 29,754 new individuals who were fully vaccinated.

A total of 3,646,880 doses of the vaccines have been administered, with 1,527,472 individuals fully vaccinated, health officials say.