Coronavirus in Indiana: 1,056 New Cases, 8 Additional Deaths, 46K Vaccinations

Health officials in Indiana on Saturday reported 1,056 new cases of coronavirus and eight additional deaths, along with more than 46,000 new vaccinations in the past day.

According to the Indiana State Department of Health, the new coronavirus cases bring the state to 728,811 since the pandemic began. The additional deaths lifted the death toll to 12,991 with another 414 classified as probable COVID-19 deaths.

Over the last 24 hours, 29,802 new tests have been administered, 5,359 of those on new individuals, bringing the statewide total to over 9.9 million tests during the pandemic.

The state’s rolling average positivity rate remained the same as the day before at 5.1% on all tests and also stayed at 13.7% of individuals tested over the last seven days.

A total of 917 Indiana residents are currently hospitalized, according to ISDH data, a slight dip from the day before.

Currently, 8.6% of the state’s intensive care unit beds are occupied by COVID patients. Approximately 2.6% of the state’s ventilators are in use by COVID patients.

A total of 46,260 new vaccine doses were administered in the past 24 hours, officials said, with 32,875 of those individuals now fully vaccinated.

A total of 4,542,667 doses of the vaccines have been administered in Indiana, with 2,110,729 individuals now fully vaccinated, health officials say.