Coronavirus in Illinois: 7K New Cases, 123 Deaths in Last Week as Decline Continues

Illinois health officials reported 7,467 new COVID-19 cases over the past week, along with 123 additional deaths and over 56,000 new vaccine doses administered, marking a continued drop in cases and deaths.

The previous week, the state reported 8,519 new cases and 149 deaths. The week before that, 10,462 new cases and 272 deaths were reported.

In all, 3,053,185 cases of coronavirus have been reported in the state since the pandemic began, according to the latest data from the Illinois Department of Public Health. The additional deaths bring the state to 33,198 confirmed COVID fatalities.

The state has administered 596,385 tests since last Friday, officials said, bringing the total to more than 56 million tests conducted during the pandemic.

The state’s positivity rate on tests in the last week dropped to 1.2%, a decrease from the 1.3% reported last Friday. Meanwhile, the positivity rate on individuals tested dropped to 1.3%, from 1.5% the previous week.

Over the past seven days, the state’s weekly vaccination average dropped to 8,104 doses, per IDPH data.

More than 21 million vaccine doses have been administered in Illinois since vaccinations began in December 2020. More than 68% of Illinois resident are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, with more than 76% receiving at least one dose. More than 49% are also boosted.

As of midnight Thursday, 528 patients were hospitalized due to COVID in the state. Of those patients, 88 are in ICU beds, and 35 are on ventilators, both of which have decreased in the last seven days.