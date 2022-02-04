Coronavirus Illinois Vaccinations

Coronavirus in Illinois: 60K New Cases, 608 Deaths in Last Week as Cases and Deaths Drop

Illinois health officials reported 60,389 new COVID-19 cases over the past week, along with 608 additional deaths and over 200,000 new vaccine doses administered, marking a drop in cases and deaths from the previous week.

Last week, the state reported 123,812 new cases and 843 deaths.

In all, 2,957,563 cases of coronavirus have been reported in the state since the pandemic began, according to the latest data from the Illinois Department of Public Health. The additional deaths bring the state to 31,296 confirmed COVID fatalities.

The state has administered 1,047,216 tests since last Friday, officials said, bringing the total to more than 51 million tests conducted during the pandemic.

The state’s positivity rate on tests in the last week dropped to 5.8%, a decrease from the 9.4% reported last Friday. Meanwhile, the positivity rate on individuals tested stands at 8%.

Over the past seven days, the state’s weekly vaccination average dropped to 28,626 doses, per IDPH data.

More than 20.6 million vaccine doses have been administered in Illinois since vaccinations began in December 2020. More than 66% of Illinois resident are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, with more than 75% receiving at least one dose. More than 47% are also boosted.

As of midnight Thursday, 3,135 patients were hospitalized due to COVID in the state. Of those patients, 546 are in ICU beds, and 314 are on ventilators, both of which have decreased in the last seven days.

