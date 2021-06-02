Coronavirus in Illinois: 478 New COVID Cases, 9 Deaths, 29K Vaccinations

Illinois health officials on Wednesday reported 478 new coronavirus cases and nine additional deaths in the past day, along with more than 29,000 vaccinations.

The newly reported confirmed and probable coronavirus cases bring the state total to 1,383,065 cases since the pandemic began and lift the total death toll to 22,842, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

In the last 24 hours, 35,697 coronavirus test specimens were returned to state laboratories, with more than 24.6 million now conducted during the pandemic.

The statewide seven-day rolling positivity rate reported Wednesday was 1.5% of all tests conducted, and the average positivity rate for individuals tested in the last seven days was 1.8%, according to IDPH data.

The state reported 29,322 vaccinations in the last day, according to the latest data, bringing the seven-day rolling average of vaccinations to 41,234 doses.

As of Wednesday, a total of 11,338,305 vaccine doses have been administered across the state since vaccinations began in December. State health officials also said Wednesday that more than 67% of all adults in Illinois have received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine and more than 51% are now fully vaccinated.

As of midnight, 1,013 patients were hospitalized due to COVID. Of those patients, 278 were in ICU beds and 150 were on ventilators.