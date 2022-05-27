Coronavirus in Illinois: 36K New Cases, 45 Deaths in Last Week With 15 Counties at High Level

Illinois health officials reported 36,843 new COVID-19 cases over the past week, along with 45 additional deaths, marking slight declines in both metrics from seven days prior as 15 counties across the state reach a "high" community level of COVID.

The previous week, the state reported 40,193 new cases and 56 deaths. The week before that, the state reported 40,026 new cases and 45 deaths were reported.

Hospitalizations across the state, however, saw an increase in the last week.

As of midnight Thursday, 1,136 patients were hospitalized due to COVID in the state. Of those patients, 123 are in ICU beds, and 35 on ventilators.

In all, 3,286,377 cases of coronavirus have been reported in the state since the pandemic began, according to the latest data from the Illinois Department of Public Health. The additional deaths bring the state to 33,806 confirmed COVID fatalities.

Over the past seven days, the state’s weekly vaccination average rose to 15,759 doses, per IDPH data. Since last Friday, 110,314 doses were administered across the state.

More than 22 million vaccine doses have been administered in Illinois since vaccinations began in December 2020. More than 69% of Illinois resident are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, with more than 76% receiving at least one dose. About 52% are also boosted.

As of Friday, the following 15 Illinois counties were at high community level risk for COVID: Cook, DuPage, Lake, McHenry, Will, Grundy, Boone, Lee and Winnebago in Northern Illinois and Fulton, Knox, Henderson, Mason, Peoria and Tazewell in Central Illinois.

At the high level, the CDC recommends that all people in the area wear a mask indoors regardless of vaccination status. Those who are immunocompromised, the CDC suggests avoiding "non-essential indoor activities" in public places.

“With 45 counties in Illinois now rated at a Medium or High Community Level, we should all be sure that we are up-to-date with vaccinations and booster shots,” IDPH Acting Director Amaal Tokars said in a statement. “We should all strongly consider masking up if we are entering indoor public places and avoiding indoor crowed spaces whenever possible at this time – especially if you are at risk of a severe outcome. If you test positive, promptly contact a healthcare provider to discuss which treatment is right for you. The treatments are much more effective at preventing hospitalizations and deaths when they are taken early in the course of the illness.”

According to CDC data, an additional 30 counties in Illinois are now rated at the medium community level.

In the counties at medium risk level, the CDC recommends the elderly and immunocompromised wear a mask in indoor public places and receive COVID vaccinations and booster shots, if eligible.