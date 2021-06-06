Coronavirus in Illinois: 342 New COVID Cases, 37 Deaths, 48.5K Vaccinations

Health officials in Illinois reported 342 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus on Sunday, along with 37 additional deaths and more than 48,000 new vaccine doses administered.

According to the latest metrics from the state of Illinois, the 342 new cases reported Sunday are the fewest recorded in a single day since March of 2020. In all, 1,385,245 cases of coronavirus have been reported in the state since the pandemic began.

The 37 additional deaths reported Sunday bring the state to 22,949 confirmed COVID fatalities. The state has also reported 2,403 deaths that it considers “probable” COVID fatalities.

The state has administered 38,386 tests over the last 24 hours, bringing it to nearly 24.9 million tests conducted during the pandemic.

The state’s seven-day positivity rate on all tests is now down to just 1.2%, while the seven-day positivity rate on individuals tested stands at 1.4%.

In the last 24 hours, a total of 48,500 doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered to state residents. That brings the state’s average up to 37,455 daily vaccination doses over the last seven days, according to IDPH data.

State officials say 52.3% of adult residents in the state are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, with nearly 63% receiving at least one dose. The numbers are even higher among those 65 and older, with 75.4% of those residents now fully vaccinated and 83.4% having received at least one dose.

Children between the ages of 12 and 17 are also beginning to move up in terms of vaccinations, with 48.6% of those children now fully vaccinated against the virus.

Hospitalizations continued to decline to record lows, with just 792 patients currently hospitalized due to COVID in the state. Of those patients, 212 are in intensive care units, and 117 are on ventilators.