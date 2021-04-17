Coronavirus in Illinois: 3,194 New COVID Cases, 23 Deaths, 160K Vaccinations

Illinois health officials reported 3,194 new confirmed and probable coronavirus cases and 23 additional deaths in the last day, along with over 160,000 vaccinations administered.

The newly reported coronavirus cases Saturday brings the state total to 1,299,575 cases since the pandemic began. The 23 additional deaths rose the total death toll to 21,653, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

In the last 24 hours, 88,185 coronavirus test specimens were returned to state laboratories, with more than 21.6 million now conducted during the pandemic.

The statewide positivity dropped Saturday, with 4.1% of all tests returning positive results. The positivity rate for individuals tested in the last seven days also dropped to 4.8%, according to IDPH data.

The state reported 160,014 vaccinations administered in the last day, according to the latest data. Friday's vaccinations brought the seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered to 127,425 doses.

As of Saturday, the state has administered over 7.9 million doses of coronavirus vaccine during the pandemic, while receiving 9,930,945 doses.

As of midnight, 2,160 patients are currently hospitalized due to COVID, with numbers gradually ticking upward over the last month. Of those patients, 496 are in ICU beds and 217 are currently on ventilators in the state.