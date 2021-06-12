Coronavirus Illinois Vaccinations

Coronavirus in Illinois: 268 New COVID Cases, 15 Deaths, 38K Vaccinations

Illinois' positivity rate dropped below 1% for the first time since the pandemic began

NBC Universal, Inc.

Health officials in Illinois reported 268 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus on Saturday, along with 15 additional deaths and more than 38,000 new vaccine doses administered.

In all, 1,387,297 cases of coronavirus have been reported in the state since the pandemic began. The additional deaths reported Saturday bring the state to 23,050 confirmed COVID fatalities.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

The state has administered 51,470 tests over the last 24 hours, bringing the total to more than 25 million tests conducted during the pandemic.

Local

Humboldt Park 38 mins ago

Man Attempting to Steal Car Drives Off With 3-Year-Old, Returns Child to Mother

indiana coronavirus 2 hours ago

Coronavirus in Indiana: 336 New COVID Cases, 30 Additional Deaths, 17K Vaccinations

The state’s seven-day positivity rate on all tests is now down to 0.9%, while the seven-day positivity rate on individuals tested stands at 1.2%.

In the last 24 hours, a total of 38,593 doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered to state residents. That brings the state’s average up to 45,606 daily vaccination doses over the last seven days, according to IDPH data.

State officials say 52% of adult residents in the state are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, with nearly 69% receiving at least one dose.

Hospitalizations continued to decline as of midnight, with 684 patients currently hospitalized due to COVID in the state. Of those patients, 186 are in intensive care units, and 90 are on ventilators.

This article tagged under:

Coronavirus Illinois Vaccinationscoronavirus illinois
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us