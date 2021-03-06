Coronavirus in Illinois: 2,565 New Cases, 50 Deaths, Over 134K Vaccinations

Health officials in Illinois on Saturday reported 2,565 new cases of coronavirus, along with 33 additional deaths and more than 134,000 vaccine doses administered in the past 24 hours.

According to the latest data from the Illinois Department of Public Health, Saturday's new confirmed and probable cases brought the state to 1,197,267 cases of coronavirus since the pandemic began.

The 50 new deaths reported Saturday bring the state to 20,750 fatalities during the pandemic, according to IDPH.

In the last 24 hours, 79,248 new test results have been returned to state laboratories, officials said, lifting the total number of tests performed to 18,572,096.

The state’s rolling 7-day average positivity rate rose to 2.4% Saturday, 0.2% higher than the previous day. For individuals tested for the virus, the positivity rate stands at 2.8%, according to IDPH data.

As of Friday night, 1,210 individuals were reported to be hospitalized for COVID-19 statewide, with 261 patients in the ICU and 108 on ventilators, officials said.

A total of 134,239 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines were administered in the last 24 hours, state health officials said. That puts the state at an average of 90,428 vaccinations per day over the last week, according to officials.

The state has administered 3,259,664 doses of the vaccine so far.