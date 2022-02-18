Coronavirus in Illinois: 20,896 New Cases, 417 Deaths in Last Week as Cases and Deaths Continue to Drop

Illinois health officials reported 20,896 new COVID-19 cases over the past week, along with 417 additional deaths and over 140,000 new vaccine doses administered, marking a continued drop in cases and deaths.

The previous week, the state reported 60,389 new cases and 608 deaths. The week before that, 123,812 new cases and 843 deaths were reported.

In all, 3,013,709 cases of coronavirus have been reported in the state since the pandemic began, according to the latest data from the Illinois Department of Public Health. The additional deaths bring the state to 32,299 confirmed COVID fatalities.

The state has administered 884,390 tests since last Friday, officials said, bringing the total to more than 53 million tests conducted during the pandemic.

The state’s positivity rate on tests in the last week dropped to 2.4%, a decrease from the 4.5% reported last Friday. Meanwhile, the positivity rate on individuals tested dropped to 3.1%, from 5.8% the previous week.

Over the past seven days, the state’s weekly vaccination average dropped to 24,334 doses, per IDPH data.

More than 20.9 million vaccine doses have been administered in Illinois since vaccinations began in December 2020. More than 67% of Illinois resident are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, with more than 76% receiving at least one dose. More than 48% are also boosted.

As of midnight Thursday, 1,590 patients were hospitalized due to COVID in the state. Of those patients, 303 are in ICU beds, and 132 are on ventilators, both of which have decreased in the last seven days.