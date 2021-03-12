Coronavirus in Illinois: 1,763 New Cases, 39 Deaths, Over 110K Vaccinations Reported

Health officials in Illinois confirmed 1,763 new cases of coronavirus and 39 additional deaths on Friday, with over 110,000 doses of the COVID vaccine administered to state residents in the last 24 hours.

According to figures from the Illinois Department of Public Health, the latest new confirmed and probable COVID cases reported over the last day brought the state’s total to 1,206,172 cases since the pandemic began last year.

The 39 new deaths brought the state to 20,901fatalities related to the virus, according to health officials.

In the last 24 hours, state health officials say 93,913 new test specimens were returned to state laboratories, bringing the statewide total to over 18.9 million tests performed.

As of Thursday evening, 1,128 Illinois residents were hospitalized due to the virus, the lowest number recorded since the pandemic began to spread last spring. Of those patients, 240 are currently in ICU beds, and 108 are on ventilators.

According to health officials, the seven-day positivity rate on all tests currently stands at 2.3%, while the positivity rate for individuals tested is at 2.6%, both numbers raising slightly from one day prior.

On Thursday, 110,570 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered, bringing the rolling seven-day average for daily vaccinations to 95,121, according to IDPH officials.

In all, Illinois has received 4,501,155 doses of the vaccine, and a total 3,791,273 have been administered in the state.

Health officials noted that as of Friday, approximately 54% of residents ages 65 and older are fully vaccinated in Illinois.