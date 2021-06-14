Coronavirus in Illinois: 165 New COVID Cases, 9 Deaths, 22K Vaccinations

Health officials in Illinois reported 165 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus on Monday, along with nine additional deaths and more than 22,000 new vaccine doses administered.

In all, 1,387,760 cases of coronavirus have been reported in the state since the pandemic began. The additional deaths reported Monday bring the state to 23,070 confirmed COVID fatalities.

The state has administered 25,235 tests over the last 24 hours, bringing the total to more than 25 million tests conducted during the pandemic.

The state’s seven-day positivity rate on all tests is now down to 0.8%, while the seven-day positivity rate on individuals tested stands at 1.1%.

In the last 24 hours, a total of 38,593 doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered to state residents. That brings the state’s average to 40,341 daily vaccination doses over the last seven days, according to IDPH data.

State officials say 52% of adult residents in the state are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, with nearly 69% receiving at least one dose.

Hospitalizations continued to decline as of midnight, with 627 patients currently hospitalized due to COVID in the state. Of those patients, 176 are in intensive care units, and 91 are on ventilators.