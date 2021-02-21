Coronavirus in Illinois: 1,585 New Cases, 35 Additional Deaths Reported Sunday

Health officials in Illinois are reporting 1,585 new cases of coronavirus on Sunday, along with 35 additional deaths attributed to the virus.

According to the latest data from the Illinois Department of Public Health, Sunday’s new cases bring the state to 1,174,409 cases of the virus since the pandemic began last year. A total of 20,269 deaths have been reported as a result of the virus.

The seven-day positivity rate continues to drop, with 2.7% of all tests coming back with positive results, according to IDPH. The positivity rate on individuals tested is at 3.1%.

Over the last 24 hours, state laboratories received 75,269 test specimens, with 17,622,800 tests performed during the pandemic in all.

Hospitalizations in the state continue to drop, with 1,468 patients currently hospitalized due to COVID-19. Of those patients, 365 are currently in intensive care units, while 170 are on ventilators.

In terms of vaccinations, numbers have continued to be impacted by the bad weather that limited deliveries of new doses in recent days. A total of 13,433 doses of the vaccine were administered in Illinois Saturday, with the seven-day rolling average now standing at 52,658 doses per day.

A total of 2,256,975 vaccine doses have been delivered to providers in Illinois, along with 445,200 doses delivered to pharmacies as part of a federal program to inoculate staff and residents at long-term care facilities. Of those 2.7 million doses, 2,151,952 have been administered.