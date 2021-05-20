Coronavirus in Illinois: 1,542 New COVID Cases, 42 Deaths, 89K Vaccinations

Illinois health officials reported 1,542 new confirmed and probable coronavirus cases and 42 additional deaths in the last day, along with more than 89,000 vaccinations administered.

The newly reported coronavirus cases bring the state total to 1,371,884 cases since the pandemic began and lift the total death toll to 22,536, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

In the last 24 hours, 79,529 coronavirus test specimens were returned to state laboratories, with more than 24 million now conducted during the pandemic.

The statewide positivity rate dropped to 2.2% of all tests returning positive results, and the positivity rate for individuals tested in the last seven remained at 2.7%, according to IDPH data.

The state reported 89,832 vaccinations administered in the last day, according to the latest data, bringing the seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered to 65,998 doses. A server issue may have lowered vaccination data earlier this week, however.

As of Wednesday, the state has administered over 10.6 million doses of coronavirus vaccine during the pandemic.

As of midnight, 1,488 patients were hospitalized due to COVID. Of those patients, 404 are in ICU beds and 226 are currently on ventilators in the state.