Coronavirus in Illinois: 1,220 New COVID Cases, 22 Deaths, 41K Vaccinations

Health officials in Illinois on Monday reported 1,220 new coronavirus cases and 22 additional deaths, along with more than 41,000 vaccinations in the past 24 hours.

According to figures from the Illinois Department of Public Health, the 1,220 new confirmed and probable COVID cases reported in the last day brought the state’s total to 1,223,083 cases since the pandemic began last year.

The 22 new deaths lifted the state's death toll to 21,103 fatalities related to the virus, according to health officials.

In the last 24 hours, state health officials say 47,374 new test specimens were returned to state laboratories, bringing the statewide total to 19,676,396 tests performed.

According to health officials, the seven-day positivity rate on all tests currently stands at 2.6% while the positivity rate for individuals tested stands at 2.9%.

As of Sunday evening, 1,182 Illinois residents were hospitalized due to the virus. Of those patients, 233 were in ICU beds and 98 were on ventilators.

A total of 41,343 doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered in the past 24 hours, IDPH said. The latest figures brought the rolling seven-day average for daily vaccinations to 92,148.

In all, Illinois has received 5,756,795 doses of the vaccine and, of those, a total of 4,747,845 have been administered across the state.

Some essential workers who were not previously eligible under Illinois' Phase 1B Plus guidelines now qualify for the COVID vaccine beginning Monday.

Meanwhile, Cook County has moved to Phase 1B Plus of its COVID vaccinations, expanding eligibility to residents 16 years of age or older with specific health conditions.