Concertgoers Keep Wary Eye on COVID Numbers as Lollapalooza Begins

As coronavirus cases continue to surge in Chicago and across the nation, hundreds of thousands will gather this weekend at Grant Park for Lollapalooza, but resale markets are showing that some are hesitant to attend a amid those case increases.

Chris Reyes, who says he is attempting to sell VIP and general admission tickets on the secondary market, says that he has been getting fewer offers than he though he would.

“It hasn’t been as much as I thought it would be,” he said. “There’s a mix of people who don’t want to go. That’s understandable. There are a number of restrictions, and maybe some people aren’t in the mood to go at the moment.”

Lollapalooza will be enforcing health and safety protocols, including requiring concertgoers to show a printed copy of a COVID vaccine card or evidence of a negative COVID test within the last 72 hours.

Guests who are not vaccinated will also be required to wear masks while at the event, according to officials.

There has been some concern about individuals using fake vaccine cards to gain entry, but the FBI has issued warnings that carrying fraudulent CDC documents is a federal offense that could result in jail time or fines.

Even still, the event is expected to draw massive crowds, and health officials will be keeping a close eye on COVID numbers in the city and suburbs in the days after the event concludes.