Comptroller Susana Mendoza Tests Positive for COVID

Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza is the latest elected official to test positive for COVID-19, leading to the cancellation of a speech she was set to deliver this week about the state’s financial picture.

Mendoza made the announcement on Sunday morning that she tested positive for the virus.

According to her office, Mendoza is fully vaccinated and received a COVID-19 vaccine booster, and is experiencing “mild symptoms.”

Mendoza is the latest Illinois leader to test positive for the virus. In mid-July, Gov. J.B. Pritzker tested positive for the virus for the first time since the pandemic began. On Aug. 25, Secretary of State Jesse White also tested positive for the illness.

Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady also is recovering after testing positive for the virus in August.

According to Mendoza’s office, she was set to give a speech on Illinois’ finances at the City Club of Chicago on Tuesday. That event has been moved back to Sept. 14. The comptroller also will be unable to attend Crystal Lake’s Labor Day parade, along with several other events around the holiday.