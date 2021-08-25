CDPH Asks Market Days Attendees Who Tested Positive for COVID After Event to Report Cases

The Chicago Department of Public Health says its seeking information on potential COVID cases stemming from the city’s Market Days event, held earlier this month in the Northalsted neighborhood.

According to a press release, the department is looking for individuals to come forward if they tested positive for COVID after attending the event, which took place between Aug. 6 and Aug. 8.

The department is asking for the public’s assistance to identify COVID cases, aiming to learn more about how the coronavirus spreads at large events that take place in indoor and outdoor spaces.

Any individual who received a positive COVID test after attending the event is asked to self-report the case through a portal on the CDPH website.

Attendees at the event were given the opportunity to receive coronavirus vaccines, or to receive rapid COVID-19 testing.

The 39th annual event, canceled last year because of COVID, went forward this month. The fetsival featured music on six stages, hundreds of vendors and more in a half-mile long stretch between Belmont and Addison on North Halsted Street.