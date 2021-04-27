CDC Mask Guidelines: Where Do I Need to Wear a Mask?

Federal health officials on Tuesday issued new guidance on mask-wearing as more and more Americans get vaccinated against COVID-19 every day.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's new guidelines say fully vaccinated people don't need to cover their faces outdoors anymore unless they are in a big crowd of strangers, and those who are not vaccinated can go outside without masks in some cases too.

So where should you still wear a mask or face covering?

Here's a look at what officials now recommend, broken down by whether or not you are vaccinated and if it's what the CDC calls the "safest," "less safe" or "least safe" option of the activities mentioned:

Outdoor Activities

Walk, run, or bike outdoors with members of your household: Safe for both fully vaccinated and unvaccinated people to do without a mask

Attend a small, outdoor gathering with fully vaccinated family and friends: Safe for both fully vaccinated and unvaccinated people to do without a mask

Attend a small, outdoor gathering with fully vaccinated and unvaccinated people: Safe for fully vaccinated people to do without a mask, unvaccinated people should wear a mask

Dine at an outdoor restaurant with friends from multiple households: Safe for fully vaccinated people to do without a mask, less safe for unvaccinated people, who should wear a mask

Attend a crowded, outdoor event, like a live performance, parade, or sports event: Fully vaccinated and unvaccinated people should all wear masks, safer if fully vaccinated

Indoor Activities

Visit a barber or hair salon: Fully vaccinated and unvaccinated people should all wear masks, less safe if unvaccinated

Go to an uncrowded, indoor shopping center or museum: Fully vaccinated and unvaccinated people should all wear masks, less safe if unvaccinated

Ride public transport with limited occupancy: Fully vaccinated and unvaccinated people should all wear masks, less safe if unvaccinated

Attend a small, indoor gathering of fully vaccinated and unvaccinated people from multiple households: Fully vaccinated and unvaccinated people should all wear masks, less safe if unvaccinated

Go to an indoor movie theater: Fully vaccinated and unvaccinated people should all wear masks, least safe if unvaccinated

Attend a full-capacity worship service: Fully vaccinated and unvaccinated people should all wear masks, least safe if unvaccinated

Sing in an indoor chorus: Fully vaccinated and unvaccinated people should all wear masks, least safe if unvaccinated

Eat at an indoor restaurant or bar: Fully vaccinated and unvaccinated people should all wear masks, least safe if unvaccinated

Participate in an indoor, high intensity exercise class: Fully vaccinated and unvaccinated people should all wear masks, least safe if unvaccinated