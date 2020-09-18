Canada

Canada Extends US Border Restrictions to Oct. 21

The restrictions were announced on March 18 and have been extended each month since

By Rob Gillies

Signs hang at the entrance to Canada via the Rainbow Bridge, March 18, 2020, in Niagara Falls N.Y. President Donald Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau have agreed to close the U.S.-Canada border to non-essential travel in order to slow the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.
Jeffrey T. Barnes/AP

Canada is extending the agreement to keep the U.S. border closed to non-essential travel to Oct. 21 during the coronavirus pandemic.

Public Safety Minister Bill Blair said Friday they will continue to base the decision on the best public health advice available to keep Canadians safe.

Many Canadians fear a reopening. The U.S. has more confirmed cases and deaths from COVID-19 than any country in the world.

Canada is seeing an uptick in cases in recent weeks. Canada largest province, Ontario, reported 401 new cases on Friday.

Essential cross-border workers like healthcare professionals, airline crews and truck drivers are still permitted to cross. Truck drivers are critical as they move food and medical goods in both directions. Much of Canada’s food supply comes from or via the U.S.

Americans who are returning to the U.S. and Canadians who are returning to Canada are also exempted from the border closure.

