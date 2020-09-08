Bradley University Enacts Student Quarantine Amid New COVID-19 Cases on Campus

Due to a recent uptick in the number of coronavirus cases on campus, officials at Bradley University have implemented a two-week quarantine for students and have switched the school to remote learning on a temporary basis.

According to an alert sent out by the school Tuesday, the move to remote learning will go into effect Tuesday evening, and will run through at least Sept. 23.

Students will be required to quarantine in their residence halls, off-campus residences or their Greek houses for the next two weeks, according to the school.

According to NBC affiliate WAND TV, there have been nearly 50 confirmed cases of coronavirus on the campus during the fall term.

“We have just under 50 confirmed positive cases on campus, which is comparable or even lower than some of our peer institutions,” officials told the station. “Our concern is because of these cases and clusters, as well as our rigorous quarantine protocols, we have more than 500 students in quarantine at this time. Through contact tracing, we continue to identify more students who may be impacted.”

The decision was reached to help officials identify how much the virus has spread on campus, according to officials.