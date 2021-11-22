Coronavirus Pandemic

Booster Campaign Starts Off Strong as US Heads Into the Holidays

At least 36 million Americans have received a booster since the shots were first authorized in September

Boston, MA - November 9: A registered nurse draws up a dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 booster at Park Avenue Health Center in Arlington, MA on November 9, 2021. Nursing home leaders are now facing another sobering reality. Immunity is waning from COVID shots administered to many of their residents and staff early this year. Just 27 percent of nursing home staffers had received boosters by late October, and now many nursing homes are trying to convince workers to get their boosters. In hopes of creating as much protection in their facility as possible, Park Avenue is offering boosters to any staff, resident or residents' family members who want them.
Jessica Rinaldi/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

As many as 3 million Americans received a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot in the past three days, the White House said Monday. 

Booster shots were authorized for all adults Friday, and between then and Sunday, 1 million people received an additional dose on each day, White House coronavirus response coordinator Jeff Zients said during a Monday press briefing.

At least 36 million Americans have received a booster since the shots were first authorized in September.

The CDC is urging people 50 and older to get a COVID booster vaccine after the FDA has given their approval for the use of booster doses of both the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines for everyone over 18. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s director signed off on boosters for all adults late Friday.

