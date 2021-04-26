coronavirus vaccine

Vaccinated Americans May Be Able Travel to Europe This Summer

More tourists from the U.S. visit the E.U. than from any other country outside the bloc, with 25 million arrivals spending 74 million nights in 2016

Americans who have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus may be able to visit countries within the European Union this summer, NBC News reports.

Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, told The New York Times Sunday that immunization with a vaccine that has been approved by bloc's drug regulator, the European Medicines Agency, "will enable free movement and the travel to the European Union.”

The agency has approved each of the three coronavirus vaccines available in the United States, which were developed by Moderna, Pfizer-BioNTech and Johnson & Johnson.

"One thing is clear," she told the newspaper. "All 27 member states will accept, unconditionally, all those who are vaccinated with vaccines that are approved by EMA."

