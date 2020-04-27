963 New Coronavirus Cases Reported in Indiana, Lifting State Total to Near 16,000

Indiana officials reported 963 new cases of coronavirus Monday, a sharp jump from the daily rises the state has previously reported.

According to data released Monday, the total number of cases across the state neared 16,000, with a reported 15,961.

Indiana officials also reported 31 additional deaths as a result of the virus. The state’s death toll now sits at 844, though health officials noted an additional 88 "probable deaths."

"Probable deaths are those for which a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms but for which no positive test is on record," the Indiana Department of Public Health said in a statement.

Marion County remains the hardest hit county in the state, with 4,926 cases and 267 deaths reported as of Monday. Lake County has reported 1,586 cases of the virus and 70 deaths.

The state remains under a stay-at-home order through May 1.