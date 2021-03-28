25K New Vaccine Appointments Booked in Less Than 2 Hours, Cook County Officials Say

Cook County Health says that 25,000 coronavirus vaccination appointments released Sunday were snapped up in less than two hours.

According to officials, the appointments were released to the public at noon, with residents in Phase 1A, Phase 1B, Phase 1B-Plus, and certain other residents who were previously included in Phase 1C eligible.

Within a span of less than two hours, the first-dose appointments, which were set to be available at one of four suburban sites, were all gone, with officials confirming that information Sunday afternoon.

Cook County has moved into Phase 1B-Plus of coronavirus vaccinations, with that new group including individuals 16 or older with a preexisting medical condition or other comorbidity.

As of Sunday, nearly 1.1 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered in suburban Cook County. Approximately 16.49% of the population has been fully vaccinated against coronavirus, with more than 400,000 residents having received both shots.

The county is averaging 21,293 doses administered per day, and has an on-hand inventory of more than 140,000.

The state of Illinois is set to move into Phase 1C of its vaccination program on Monday, and is expected to announce that all residents 16 and older will be eligible to sign up for vaccination appointments beginning on April 12.