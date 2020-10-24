18-Year-Old College Student Dies After Lengthy Hospitalization Due to COVID-19

An 18-year-old suburban Chicago college student has died after a lengthy hospitalization due to COVID-19 complications, university officials in Ohio said Friday.

According to a letter sent out to students, faculty and staff at the University of Dayton, Michael Lang, 18, passed away Thursday after a long battle against the illness.

School officials say Lang, a LaGrange resident, left campus on Sept. 13 to return to the Chicago-area for remote study. Lang was in his first year of school in the College of Arts and Sciences, officials said.

“The loss of Michael calls our campus community to honor his memory and support those who are affected by his passing,” the school said in a statement. “Please respect the family’s request for privacy at this time.”

The school held a prayer vigil for Lang on its campus Friday, with fellow students and other mourners gathering to pay their respects and to offer one another support after his death.