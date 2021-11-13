Chicago Weather: Mostly Cloudy, Breezy With a Chance for Light Snow

After seeing the first traces of snow for the season, the Chicago area can expect a cool, breezy weekend.

The region felt a chilly start to the day on Saturday, though temperatures are expected to climb into the upper 30s and low 40s by the afternoon hours.

According to the latest forecast models, most of the area will remain mostly cloudy, breezy and dry throughout the day. A chance for some light snow could move in during the evening hours, especially by early Sunday morning.

Widespread light snow is expected overnight Saturday into Sunday morning, bringing little accumulation, according to the NBC 5 Storm Team.

That precipitation is expected to stick around until about 5 p.m. Sunday, with some mixed precipitation possible in southern areas of the NBC 5 viewing area and more snow showers possible in the northern suburbs and into northwest Indiana.

By Sunday evening, parts of the Chicago area could see a half an inch to an inch of snowfall that will likely stick after the ground cools down in coming day, the latest forecast models show.

The NBC 5 Storm Team will continue to hone its forecasts as the low-pressure and clipper systems approach, and you can find more information on the NBC 5 app.

Some warmth is expected to return to start the week, with temperature highs reaching the 60s and a likely chance for rain by Wednesday.