Chicago Police to Beef Up Patrols After 4 CPS Students Shot Near Schurz High School on NW Side

Chicago police say that they will offer enhanced patrols near Schurz High School after four CPS students were shot at a business across the street from the building on Wednesday afternoon.

According to authorities, the shooting occurred at approximately 2:45 p.m., with a person in a dark-colored SUV firing shots at a group of students that had gathered on the patio of a business near the school.

At least one of the victims was taken to an area hospital in critical condition, while two others were taken to hospitals in serious condition, according to police. A fourth victim was listed in good condition.

Exact ages were not immediately available, but police confirmed that three of the students were under the age of 18, while a fourth was 18 years old.

It also is not known whether all four were students at Schurz, but all four are students at Chicago Public Schools, police said.

Schurz High School was placed into lockdown after the shooting, with some students still inside of classrooms at the time. That lockdown has since been lifted, and students were allowed to go home.

Beginning Thursday, Chicago police say that they will step up patrols around the school both at the start of the day and at dismissal time.

A vehicle that is believed to have been involved in the shooting was observed fleeing eastbound on Addison Street, and police are currently canvassing businesses to determine whether any of the incident was captured on surveillance cameras.

Area Five detectives are continuing to investigate the circumstances of the shooting, and are working to interview the victims in the case, according to police.

No suspects are currently in custody.