Chicago Police Officer Hurt After Avalon Park Traffic Stop Turns Violent

A Chicago police officer was one of two people hospitalized after a traffic stop turned violent Monday afternoon in Avalon Park on the South Side.

Officers were conducting a traffic stop about 1:45 p.m., after reports of a man with a gun, when a fight broke out between an officer and a male inside a vehicle in the 7900 block of South Blackstone Avenue, Chicago police said.

An officer was cut in his hand and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center for treatment, according to police and Chicago fire spokesman Larry Merritt. The officer was listed in good condition, according to police.

The male was taken to Jackson Park Hospital for minor injuries, Merritt said. Police said he was in custody.

The female driver drove off and then ran away, but was arrested, police said.

A weapon was recovered, police said. No charges have been filed.