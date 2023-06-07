Check out these photos of the smokey, hazy scene at Yankee Stadium

Canada wildfires have left the city of New York and Yankee Stadium suffocated with yellow, hazy, smokey conditions. As a result, MLB elected to cancel Wednesday evening's White Sox-Yankees game at Yankee Stadium.

Here are some photos of the scene in New York.

Scene from Yankee Stadium amidst Canada wildfire smoke 😳 pic.twitter.com/EvbWIQeiz7 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 7, 2023

And scene inside Yankee Stadium… pic.twitter.com/ocPBsPk0ZB — Erik Boland (@eboland11) June 7, 2023

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Pick one.



RT for Citi Field

LIKE for Yankee Stadium pic.twitter.com/UyIFggwshV — DraftKings Sportsbook (@DKSportsbook) June 7, 2023

Tonight’s Yankees-White Sox game (Wednesday, June 7) is rescheduled because of poor air quality due to smoke from the Canadian wildfires and will be made up tomorrow, Thursday, June 8, as the first game of a single-admission doubleheader, which will begin at 4:05pm. pic.twitter.com/nx1WxqUaTU — New York Yankees (@Yankees) June 7, 2023

Permitting the smoke clears by Thursday, the White Sox and Yankees are slated to play a doubleheader starting at 4:05 p.m. EST.

Wednesday's postponement is a result of the hazardous air quality conditions in New York. Canada wildfires have caused the air quality to decrease significantly in New York, releasing a hazy, smoky environment in the city.

New York residents received an alert regarding the poor air quality in the city. The alert notified residents the air quality rating currently rests at 234. Anything over a 300 rating is considered very unhealthy and hazardous for humans to breathe.

MORE: Where are the wildfires in Canada? Is air quality dangerous in Chicago area? Here's what to know

On Tuesday, a hazy, yellowish smoke was visible to viewers during the first game of the White Sox-Yankees series. Since then, it's worsened in New York, as pictures of the scene flooded social media leading up to the game.

The White Sox emerged victorious from the first game on Tuesday, 3-0. Lucas Giolito pitched six, no-hit innings; Seby Zavala hit two home runs; Liam Hendriks earned his first save since winning his battle with cancer. They can notch a series win with a victory in either game tomorrow.

Click here to follow the White Sox Talk Podcast.