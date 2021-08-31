Money Report

United States

Watch Live: Biden Delivers Remarks on the End of the U.S. War in Afghanistan

By Kevin Breuninger, CNBC

Sarah Silbiger | UPI | Bloomberg | Getty Images

[The stream is slated to start at 2:45 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

President Joe Biden is set to address the nation Tuesday after the U.S. completed its withdrawal from Afghanistan, ending a 20-year war that began after the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks and spanned four presidencies.

The final C-17 military cargo plane took off Monday from Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, where more than 120,000 people were evacuated over the past month including Afghans, citizens of allied countries and more than 6,000 Americans.

Fewer than 200 Americans are still seeking evacuation, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.

The staggering effort to leave Afghanistan before Biden's self-imposed Aug. 31 deadline came as the Taliban swept through the country, seizing control far more quickly than the U.S. had thought possible.

Thirteen U.S. service members and dozens of Afghans were killed near an airport gate last Thursday when a suicide bomber detonated an explosive device.

The terrorist group ISIS has claimed responsibility for the attack.

In retaliation, the U.S. launched a drone strike that killed two ISIS members in Afghanistan, according to the Pentagon. In a second strike, the U.S. destroyed a vehicle that the military said was laden with explosives and posed a threat to the airport.

