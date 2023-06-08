Trump Indicted on Seven Criminal Counts in Classified Documents Case

Former President Donald Trump has been indicted in federal court in connection with his retention of classified government documents after leaving the White House.

Trump himself disclosed the indictment in a series of posts on his Truth Social social media site. He also said he has been summoned to appear in court in Miami on Tuesday.

He is currently seeking the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

An FBI raid of his Mar-a-Lago residence last summer found hundreds of classified records.

Former President Donald Trump has been indicted on seven federal criminal charges in connection with hundreds of classified government documents he retained after leaving the White House.

Trump himself disclosed the indictment in a series of posts on his Truth Social social media site on Thursday evening. He also said he has been summoned to appear in court in Miami on Tuesday.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

NBC News soon after confirmed the indictment, which is the second time in recent months that Trump has been criminally charged. He remains under criminal investigation by the Department of Justice and a Georgia state prosecutor for his efforts to reverse his loss to President Joe Biden in the 2020 election.

Follow our live coverage of Donald Trump's indictment in the classified documents case.

The nature of the latest charges against Trump are not public, as the indictment is sealed for now.

The New York Times, citing people familiar with matter, reported that the charges include "willfully retaining national defense secrets in violation of the Espionage Act, making false statements and an obstruction of justice conspiracy."

Trump, who is seeking the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, is the only U.S. president, former or otherwise, ever to be criminally charged. A Trump political action committee immediately began fundraising off of news about the latest indictment.

He was first indicted by a New York state grand jury in March on charges of falsifying business records in connection with a hush money payment to a porn star in 2016.

In a video statement Thursday, Trump called the new charges "election interference at the highest level."

On Truth Social, Trump wrote, "I never thought it possible that such a thing could happen to a former President of the United States."

"I AM AN INNOCENT MAN! This is indeed a DARK DAY for the United States of America," he wrote.

Trump has been the focus of a federal criminal investigation since last year over his stonewalling of requests to return government records, including classified documents, after ending his term as president. By law, such records must be returned when a president leaves office.

Last August, FBI agents raided Trump's home at his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida, searching for records they believed would be there.

Agents found hundreds of documents marked classified.

A spokesman for special counsel Jack Smith, who has been leading the investigation for the Department of Justice, declined to comment to NBC News.

Trump in his social media posts griped that, "The corrupt Biden Administration has informed my attorneys that I have been Indicted, seemingly over the Boxes Hoax."

He griped that Biden himself had not been charged despite the fact that a number of government documents, some of which were classfied, had been found at locations where he lived or worked as a private citizen.

Biden is the subject of an inquiry by another special counsel for those documents. But legal analysts have said his situation is different from that of Trump because of Trump's failure to return government records despite repeated requests that he do so by U.S. officials.

A White House spokesman declined to comment to NBC News. He referred that query to the Department of Justice, "which conducts its criminal investigations independently."

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.