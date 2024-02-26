Trump appeals New York civil fraud verdict

Former President Donald Trump is appealing the New York civil judgment finding him liable for fraudulently inflating his net worth on years of financial statements.

Former President Donald Trump on Monday filed a notice of appeal of the New York civil judgment finding him liable for fraudulently inflating his net worth on years of financial statements.

The legal challenge came less than two weeks after Judge Arthur Engoron ordered Trump to pay more than $450 million in fines and interest for his fraudulent business practices.

"We trust that the Appellate Division will overturn this egregious fine and take the necessary steps to restore the public faith in New York's legal system," Trump attorney Alina Habba said in a statement.

Engoron also barred Trump for three years from running a business in New York or applying for loans from financial institutions registered with the state.

Trump's post-judgment interest will continue to accrue at $111,984 each day until it is paid, according to the office of New York Attorney General Letitia James, who brought the case against Trump and his company.

Trump's co-defendants, including Eric Trump, Donald Trump Jr., a slew of Trump Organization entities and two of its executives, joined Monday's appeals.

The defendants are appealing "each and every part" of Engoron's judgment and order in two notices of appeal, court filings showed.

The notices do not indicate that Trump has secured an appeal bond, which is required in order to pause the judgment from being enforced.

Experts have said that Trump could face challenges finding a bond agency to work with him, and that he may have to liquidate some of his assets.

Attorneys for Trump did not immediately respond when asked if the former president has secured an appeal bond, or if he is still working to do so.

Trump is running for president as he challenges civil judgments totaling well over half a billion dollars in fines. He is also grappling with 91 criminal counts in four separate courtrooms — two of which accuse him of illegally conspiring to overturn his loss to President Joe Biden in the 2020 election.