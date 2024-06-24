Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Treasury yields are flat as investors gear up for inflation data

By Hakyung Kim,CNBC and Jenni Reid,CNBC

Spencer Platt | Getty Images News | Getty Images

Treasurys were muted as the final week of June began, with investors set to zero in on Friday's key inflation report.

The 10-year Treasury yield was marginally higher at 4.265% on Monday. The 2-year Treasury yield was 1 basis point higher at 4.745%.

Watch NBC Chicago local news and weather without login

Yields and prices move in opposite directions. One basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.

With a summer interest rate cut from the Federal Reserve seemingly off the table, markets are hunting for more signs that September may be the month.

That may come in the form of Friday's personal consumption expenditures price index, the Fed's preferred inflation gauge. The annual rate of price rises is expected to cool to 2.6% in May from 2.8% in April, according to Reuters.

Traders are currently pricing in a roughly 66% chance of a September cut, CME's FedWatch tool showed.

San Francisco Federal Reserve President Mary Daly on Monday said the central bank has made progress in its efforts to bring inflation down but can't let up yet.

Money Report

10 mins ago

People who live long, healthy lives have these 9 things in common—'I call them the Power Nine,' longevity researcher says

news 36 mins ago

Novo Nordisk to build $4.1 billion North Carolina facility to boost output of Wegovy, Ozempic

"We've made a lot of progress, but there is still work to do," Daly said in remarks for a speech in her home district. "Monetary policy is working, but we need to finish the job."

Other Fed officials are due to speak this week, including Governors Michelle Bowman and Lisa Cook, while data will roll in on house prices, new home sales, jobless claims and consumer confidence.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

A final reading will confirm the rate of first-quarter growth in the U.S. economy, initially estimated at 1.6%.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us