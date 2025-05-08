Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Trump says it is ‘such an honor' that Vatican elected first U.S. pope

By Kevin Breuninger, CNBC

U.S. President Donald Trump makes an announcement about a trade deal with the U.K., in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., May 8, 2025.
Leah Millis | Reuters
  • President Donald Trump congratulated Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost after his election as the first American-born pope in the history of the Roman Catholic Church.
  • "It is such an honor to realize that he is the first American Pope," Trump wrote on Truth Social after Prevost took the papal name Leo XIV.
  • Trump said he looked forward to meeting the new pope.

Stream NBC 5 for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

President Donald Trump congratulated Robert Francis Prevost after his election as pope Thursday, making him the first American-born pontiff in the history of the Roman Catholic Church.

Prevost, 69, of Chicago, will be known as Pope Leo XIV.

"It is such an honor to realize that he is the first American Pope," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

"What excitement, and what a Great Honor for our Country," the president wrote.

"I look forward to meeting Pope Leo XIV. It will be a very meaningful moment!"

Money Report

news 2 mins ago

Elizabeth Holmes fraud conviction appeal denied by federal panel

news 36 mins ago

The top 10 industries for finding entry-level remote jobs right now

Prevost was chosen on the second day of a papal conclave in Vatican City. The cardinals' selection of the successor to Pope Francis, who died on April 21 at age 88, was revealed by white smoke billowing from a chimney atop the Sistine Chapel.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the news you need to know with the Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today The Takeaway
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us