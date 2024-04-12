Top Amazon exec says it's a ‘myth' robots steal jobs

Stefano La Rovere, director of global robotics, mechatronics, and sustainable packaging at Amazon, said that rather than replacing jobs, robotics and other technologies are enhancing people's roles.

Amazon says introduction of new technologies has enhanced more than 50,000 jobs across its fulfillment centers in Europe.

A top Amazon executive told CNBC Thursday that it's a "myth" that robots and other technologies take jobs away from people.

Stefano La Rovere, director of global robotics, mechatronics, and sustainable packaging at Amazon, said that, rather than replacing jobs, advanced robotics, artificial intelligence, and other technologies are enhancing people's roles.

He added that new technology is leading to the creation of entirely new job categories.

The e-commerce giant says it has installed more than 1,000 new technologies across its European fulfillment center network over the last five years, for an overall investment of more than 700 million euros ($751 million).

"Robots and technology help our employees … by reducing walking distance between assignments, by taking away repetitive motions, or [by] helping them to lift heavy weights," La Rovere said.

"In turn, our employees can learn new skills, they can learn new competencies, they can acquire new capabilities that allow them to progress towards their career objectives," he added.

La Rovere added that, "Over the last years, more than 700 new categories of jobs have been created by the use of technology."

He cited the example of his own team, the Amazon robotics and AI division, which is focused on bringing automation to Amazon's vast network of fulfillment centers that are responsible for getting orders packed and ready for delivery to customers.

