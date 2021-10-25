Tesla's China Sales Have Grown to Nearly Half the Size of the Company's U.S. Sales

Elon Musk's electric car company reported sales of $3.11 billion in China in the third quarter, or 48.5% of the $6.41 billion U.S. sales during that time, according to a filing Monday.

China's share in Tesla's overall sales rose to 22.6% in the third quarter, up from just under 20% a year ago.

Tesla shares hit a record high — and a $1 trillion market cap — in New York trading Monday after rental company Hertz announced it would buy 100,000 Tesla cars by the end of next year.

BEIJING — Tesla's sales in China are now nearly half the size of what the automaker sells in the United States.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Elon Musk's electric car company reported sales of $3.11 billion in China in the third quarter, or 48.5% of the $6.41 billion U.S. sales during that time, according to a filing Monday.

That ratio is up from 41.4% a year ago, and less than 10% in 2018, filings show.

China's share of Tesla's overall sales rose to 22.6% in the third quarter, up from just under 20% a year ago.

Tesla has opened a gigafactory in Shanghai and delivered its first China-made cars to local customers just before the onset of the coronavirus pandemic in January 2020. The company began delivering a second China-made model locally this year.

Despite criticism from state media and social media users, Tesla's electric cars remain popular in China.

Both the Model 3 and Y rank among the top three sold in China's new energy vehicle passenger car market, according to the China Passenger Car Association.

Tesla shares hit a record high — and a $1 trillion market cap — in New York trading Monday after rental company Hertz announced it would buy 100,000 Tesla cars by the end of next year.

China is the world's largest auto market, and a major destination for global brands. German auto giant Volkswagen generates about 41% of its sales volume in China, according to Goldman Sachs.