Super Bowl LV Tickets Can Cost Up to $40,000—and Only 14,500 Are Available to Buy

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs are set to face off in Super Bowl LV on Sunday Feb. 7 at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, making the Buccaneers the first team in NFL history to play the Super Bowl in their home stadium.

And with limited numbers of seats available to fans, ticket prices sky-rocketed as high as $18,450, as of Friday afternoon, as shown on Gametime. Gametime collects tickets from several verified vendors.

Tickets on Ticketmaster, the official NFL partner, were as high as $40,000 as of Friday afternoon.

In addition to the 14,500 tickets available for fans to purchase, the NFL has committed to giving 7,500 free Super Bowl tickets to health-care workers who have received both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine. That brings the total number of fans to 22,000.

In 2020, 62,417 fans attended the game at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, according to the Associated Press. This year, in response to the pandemic, there is limited seating available in order to maintain social distancing and to keep people and small parties at least six feet apart at all times.

While social distancing will be implemented at the game, small groups of close friends and family who have been sheltering together can attend the event together. These groups will then be distanced from other groups per CDC guidelines.

The reduced number of tickets available is driving up prices. On Gametime, the least expensive seats are being sold for $5,138 each, while the most expensive ones are $18,450 each.

Gamegoers can also purchase one of the two teams' ticket packages, which start at $6,376 per person. Here's everything the package includes:

Game tickets

Exclusive access to a pre-game and post-game event

Virtual meet and greets with players on the team

A Visa gift card for in-stadium food, beverages and team merchandise (The exact amount is not disclosed ahead of time.)

A team-themed gift delivered post-game

Fans will not be allowed to sit in the first few rows of seats as those sections will be closed off to create distance between fans and the players.

Additional protocols being put into place in response to the Covid-19 pandemic include:

All gamegoers are required to wear face coverings at all times and remain at least six feet apart.

Physical distancing markers and signage will be set up and sanitizers will be available throughout the stadium.

Ticketholders will be required to enter the stadium through a specific entrance to limit contact.

There will be a fan isolation area for any fan that begins to feel ill during the game.

