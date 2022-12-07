Stock Futures Are Slightly Positive as Investors Assess Risk of an Economic Downturn

U.S. stock futures were up slightly on Thursday morning following a fifth straight day of losses for the S&P 500 as Wall Street weighed the likelihood of a recession.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures added 30 points, or 0.09%. S&P 500 futures gained 0.11%, while Nasdaq 100 futures were 0.17% higher.

Shares of Rent the Runway surged more than 27% in extended trading. The online retailer topped revenue expectations in its most recent quarter as shoppers opted to borrow designer clothes amid rising inflation.

During the regular session Wednesday, the S&P 500 declined 0.19% in its fifth straight losing session. The Dow was virtually flat, adding just 1.58 points. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite slipped 0.51%.

The Federal Reserve is expected to issue a 50 basis point interest rate hike next week. It's a smaller increase than the prior four rate hikes. Still, investors are increasingly concerned whether the central bank can avoid a recession next year in its attempt to squash inflation.

"We've been waiting for earnings to come down, we've been waiting for CEOs to acknowledge the fact that a recession is more likely than not, and here we are," Liz Young, head of investment strategy at SoFi, said Wednesday on CNBC's "Closing Bell: Overtime."

"It's hard for me to see how we wouldn't have one. But I think it would be a good thing if we just got it over with," Young added.

On the economic front, investors are awaiting the latest data on weekly jobless claims before the bell on Thursday. Economists polled by Dow Jones are anticipating a reading of 230,000, up slightly from the prior week's total of 225,000.

Traders are expecting the most recent earnings results from Lululemon Athletica, DocuSign, Broadcom and Costco after the bell Thursday.

Retail traders think stocks will bottom in 2023 — and they plan to load up on Big Tech, survey says

Retail investors haven't been frightened away by the comedown in stocks this year.

In 2023, most individual investors plan to invest the same amount or more despite the cost-of-living crisis, according to a new survey from London-based investing insights platform Finimize.

The majority (72%) of the traders plan to back individual stocks next year, with 64% favoring Big Tech names like Apple, Microsoft, Google and Meta.

CNBC Pro: Bank of America says these two global chip stocks could rise by 75% on EV car sales

A shortage of semiconductors during a boom in electric-vehicle sales could help raise profits at a handful of chip makers, according to Bank of America.

The Wall Street bank predicted that two chip stocks could see their share prices rise by more than 75% on the back of that trend.

— Ganesh Rao

GameStop shares rise after earnings

GameStop reported a decline in revenue in its most recent quarter, as well as a sharp drop in its cash pile, as the video game retailer attempts to build up its digital strategy. The earnings results can't be compared with estimates as too few analysts cover the company.

Still, the retail stock was up more than 4% in extended trading Wednesday.

— Sarah Min, Lillian Rizzo

Jerome Powell 'can't pause' now, SoFi's Liz Young says

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell can't pause in his rate hiking campaign now, according to SoFi's Liz Young.

"If you're suggesting that him saving us would be a pause, a pivot, a downshift — something dovish — that would be the wrong move at this point. We still have CPI at about 7%. He's backed into a corner," Young said Wednesday on CNBC's "Closing Bell: Overtime."

The head of investment strategy at SoFi pointed to November's jobs report, which showed higher wage growth than expected. Average hourly earnings rose 0.6% last month, which was double what was forecasted by economists.

"That was not good news. So then you've got this fear of a wage price spiral that is still here hanging over our heads," Young said.

"He can't pause. He definitely can't pivot. I don't think he can pause yet, either. So that's where I get to the point where it's difficult for me to not see a recession in this scenario," she added.

— Sarah Min

CNBC Pro: Is Apple a stock to buy or avoid? Two investors face off

It's been a tumultuous year for tech companies, as investors flee growth stocks in the face of rising interest rates, and other headwinds.

Apple has held up better amid the tech carnage, although there have been some headwinds.

Two investors faced off on CNBC's "Street Signs Asia" on Wednesday to make a case for and against buying the stock.

— Weizhen Tan

Rent the Runway shares surge after earnings

Shares of Rent the Runway soared more than 22% in after-hours trading Wednesday after the online retailer topped revenue expectations in its latest quarter, and raised its guidance for the year. Rising inflation spurred shoppers to save money with borrowed designer clothes.

During the regular session Wednesday, the stock closed at $1.36.

— Sarah Min, Melissa Repko

Stock futures open little changed

U.S. stock futures were little changed on Wednesday night following a fifth straight day of losses for the S&P 500 as Wall Street weighed the likelihood of a recession.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures dropped 9 points, or 0.03%. S&P 500 futures lost 0.03%, while Nasdaq 100 futures slipped 0.02%.

— Sarah Min