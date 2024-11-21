Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene tapped to work with Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy as new DOGE subcommittee chair

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., has been tapped to lead a new House subcommittee that will work with the so-called Department of Government Efficiency led by Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., has been tapped to lead a new House subcommittee that will work with the so-called Department of Government Efficiency led by Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy.

Greene and House Oversight Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., who aims to establish the DOGE subpanel early next year, have met with Ramaswamy and his team and are "already working together," a source familiar with the matter told CNBC.

Greene's group will be dubbed the Subcommittee on Delivering on Government Efficiency, allowing it to share the DOGE acronym with the outside-of-government entity commissioned by President-elect Donald Trump.

The congressional version, first reported earlier Thursday morning by Fox News, shares similar goals as the one led by the two billionaires. It aims to investigate government waste, and seek out ways to reorganize federal agencies and cut red tape, the source said.

"A key step to driving greater efficiency in government is exposing the problem to the public," a spokesperson for Ramaswamy said.

"We are grateful that the House Oversight Committee has created a DOGE subcommittee to focus on this work. We look forward to working together."

Comer said Thursday morning in a Fox Business interview, "We're going to work very closely with Elon Musk and Ramaswamy."

Decrying "too many fat cats in government," Comer vowed that his committee will get the "chopping block going."

"I'm excited to chair this new subcommittee designed to work hand in hand with President Trump, Elon Musk, Vivek Ramaswamy, and the entire DOGE team," Greene said in a statement to CNBC.

She said her panel will lead to the firings of government "bureaucrats," and vowed to "provide transparency and truth to the American people through hearings."

"No topic will be off the table," she said.

This is developing news. Please check back for updates.