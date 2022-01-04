Kamala Harris Aide Leaves Vice President's Office for Capitol Hill on Heels of Other Departures

The departure of a third aide to Vice President Kamala Harris comes amid reports of tension and dysfunction in her office.

Vincent Evans, her deputy director of public engagement and intergovernmental affairs, is leaving for a top job at the Congressional Black Caucus.

A person familiar with Evans' departure says he is leaving Harris' office on great terms, and that the move has nothing to do with the other departures.

Another key aide is leaving Vice President Kamala Harris' office following the departure of two other advisors.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Vincent Evans, Harris' deputy director of public engagement and intergovernmental affairs, has taken a top job at the Congressional Black Caucus, he said in a statement provided to CNBC.

The CBC is led by Black lawmakers who advocate for issues important to minority communities across the country. The group is chaired by Rep. Joyce Beatty, D-Ohio.

"I am deeply honored to be named the executive director of the Congressional Black Caucus," Evans said in the statement. "I started my career in Washington working for a member of the CBC, so I know firsthand the tremendous leadership and impact this caucus has in Congress and across the country."

Evans was a political director for Harris during the transition, and held the same post while she was a nominee for vice president during the later stages of the run-up to the 2020 election, according to his LinkedIn profile.

A person familiar with Evans' departure says he is leaving on great terms with the vice president, and that he plans to maintain his close relationship with her. The move, this person added, has nothing to do with the other recent departures. Harris, according to this person, supports Evans' decision. The person declined to be named in order to speak freely about the job change.

Symone Sanders, who was chief spokesperson for Harris, recently announced her departure from the vice president's office, calling it an "honor of a lifetime" to work there. Ashley Etienne, the former communications director, left the office last month.

Beatty, the CBC chair, praised Evans, saying, "As a leader for effective change, Vincent will help the CBC reach greater heights and make substantive advances in 2022. Vincent knows the importance of developing critical relationships when it comes to public engagement, along with a variety of policy and leadership skills."

Evans' departure comes after multiple reports describing tension and dysfunction within the vice president's office. CNBC reported on Harris' allies taking aim at her chief of staff, Tina Flournoy, for her handling of the vice president and her team. CNN previously reported on frustrations directed toward Harris from officials within the West Wing of the White House.

The White House and Harris' team have previously played down the negative reports.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki called Harris in November a "vital partner" to President Joe Biden and a "bold leader who has taken on key, important challenges facing the country — from voting rights to addressing root causes of migration to expanding broadband."