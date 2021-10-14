Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
personal finance

Junior Achievement and CNBC Host Students to Discuss Sustainability, Alternative Energy and the Health of the Environment

CNBC

Featuring the next generation of young leaders, CNBC and Junior Achievement explore the role of entrepreneurship, social enterprise, corporate social responsibility and the future of work while creating a more sustainable tomorrow.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

SIGN UP: Money 101 is an 8-week learning course to financial freedom, delivered weekly to your inbox.

CHECK OUT: This 33-year-old online baking instructor brought in nearly $335,000 in 2020: Here's how via Grow with Acorns+CNBC

Money Report

Business 3 mins ago

An MBA Graduate Shares the 5 Best Lessons From His $60,000 Business Degree

politics 20 mins ago

SEC Renews Effort to Claw Back Wall Street Executive Bonuses When Firms Report Incorrect Info

Disclosure: NBCUniversal and Comcast Ventures are investors in Acorns.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

personal financeInvestment strategySpecial ReportssavingsPersonal saving
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us