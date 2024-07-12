JPMorgan Chase is set to report second-quarter earnings – here's what the Street expects

JPMorgan Chase reports earnings before the opening bell on Friday.

Bank executives will host a call with analysts at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Analysts polled by LSEG expect earnings per share of $4.19 per share and revenue of $49.9 billion.

JPMorgan Chase is scheduled to report second-quarter earnings before the opening bell Friday.

Here's what Wall Street expects:

Earnings: $4.19 a share, according to LSEG

Revenue: $49.9 billion, according to LSEG

Net interest income: $22.8 billion, according to StreetAccount

Trading Revenue: Fixed income of $4.82 billion; Equities of $2.77 billion, according to StreetAccount

Will cracks in the economy begin to reveal themselves in JPMorgan Chase results?

While JPMorgan has passed numerous stress tests lately — actual and hypothetical — it's possible the bank's consumers could begin showing more strain from higher interest rates.

Another open question is about succession at JPMorgan after CEO Jamie Dimon acknowledged in May that he now had less than five years remaining in his current role.

Wells Fargo and Citigroup are scheduled to post results later Friday, while Goldman Sachs, Bank of America and Morgan Stanley report next week.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.