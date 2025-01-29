IBM shares rise 9% on earnings beat

IBM reported fourth-quarter earnings on Wednesday that topped Wall Street expectations for earnings and revenue.

The shares rose in extended trading.

IBM reported fourth-quarter earnings on Wednesday that topped Wall Street expectations for earnings and revenue.

The shares rose as much as 10% in extended trading before giving up gains and settling at 9%.

Here is how the company did versus LSEG consensus expectations:

Earnings per share : $3.92 adjusted vs. $3.75 expected

: $3.92 adjusted vs. $3.75 expected Revenue: $17.55 billion vs. $17.54 billion expected

IBM reported $2.92 billion in net income, or $3.09 per diluted share, versus $3.29 billion, or $3.55 per share, in the year-ago period.

IBM said it expected full-year growth, adjusted for currency, of about 5%, and $13.5 billion in free cash flow in 2025.

IBM's overall revenue rose 1% during the quarter. For the entire year, IBM's revenue rose 1% to $62.8 billion, with software growing 8% while infrastructure revenue declined 4%.

IBM said its software segment grew 10% year over year to $7.9 billion, partially due to demand for artificial intelligence technology and strong performance from its Red Hat Linux operating system.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Revenue in IBM's consulting division dropped 2% to $5.2 billion in the quarter.

In a statement, IBM CEO Arvind Krishna said the company has recorded $5 billion in bookings for its generative AI business, which includes sales and future sales in the company's software and consulting division.

"We closed the year with double-digit revenue growth in Software for the quarter, led by further acceleration in Red Hat," Krishna said in a statement. "Clients globally continue to turn to IBM to transform with AI."