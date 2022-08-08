Google Outage Reported by Thousands of Users Around the World

Users around the world are reporting outages on search engine Google, according to DownDetector.com.

In the U.S., more than 40,000 people reported that Google was down for them around 9.20 p.m. ET, though the figure has since fallen.

People in the United Kingdom, Australia and Singapore also reported issues with Google, which is owned by Alphabet.

User reports indicate Google is having problems since 9:12 PM EDT. https://t.co/MK35emuk7T RT if you're also having problems #Googledown — Downdetector (@downdetector) August 9, 2022

Google did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment.

Google was trending on Twitter briefly, with many users using the hashtag #GoogleDown.

How am I supposed to Google “Is Google down” when Google is down?!? #google — Amber Kelsey (@AmberKelseyy) August 9, 2022

Some posted screenshots of error messages and others joked about trying to search on Google to check if the search engine was down.