Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Business

Google Outage Reported by Thousands of Users Around the World

By Abigail Ng, CNBC

Olly Curtis | Future Publishing | via Getty Images
  • Users around the world are reporting outages on search engine Google, according to DownDetector.com.
  • In the U.S., more than 40,000 people reported that Google was down for them around 9.20 p.m. ET, though the figure has since fallen.

Users around the world are reporting outages on Google's search engine, according to DownDetector.com.

In the U.S., more than 40,000 people reported that Google was down for them around 9.20 p.m. ET, though the figure has since fallen.

People in the United Kingdom, Australia and Singapore also reported issues with Google, which is owned by Alphabet.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Google did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment.

Google was trending on Twitter briefly, with many users using the hashtag #GoogleDown.

Some posted screenshots of error messages and others joked about trying to search on Google to check if the search engine was down.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

Business
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us