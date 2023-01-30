European Markets Head for Lower Open Ahead of Euro Zone GDP Data, Fed Meeting

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European markets are heading for a lower open Tuesday as attention turns to the U.S. Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting kicking off Tuesday.

Traders widely expect a 25 basis point increase, but will monitor commentary for clues about how much further the Fed intends to hike, or when it plans to cut rates. The Fed will announce its interest rate decision Wednesday.

European markets will be keeping an eye on fourth-quarter eurozone gross domestic product data that will be published Tuesday, for a gauge on the region's state of health. Preliminary German and French inflation data for January is also due to be released.

— Ganesh Rao

European markets: Here are the opening calls

European markets are heading for a lower open Tuesday as investors focus on the next U.S. Federal Reserve meeting, which begins today. The two-day meeting will conclude Wednesday with an announcement of the central bank's latest interest rate decision.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 26 points lower at 7,758, Germany's DAX 79 points lower at 15,052, France's CAC down 40 points at 7,049 and Italy's FTSE MIB down 125 points at 26,260, according to data from IG.

Earnings come from Pets at Home, UBS and Spotify, and data releases include fourth-quarter eurozone gross domestic product data. Preliminary German and French inflation data for January is also due to be released.

— Holly Ellyatt