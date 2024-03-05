Delta is the latest airline to raise its checked bag fee

Delta said the airline will raise its checked bag fee by $5 beginning Tuesday.

It's the latest airline to join the higher baggage fees trend, with American Airlines and United Airlines also announcing price increases in the past two weeks.

Delta said the move will help the company stay on pace with rising industry costs.

In a statement, the airline said the fee for both the first and second checked bag is increasing by $5 for most domestic and short-haul international routes. Travelers with Delta perks, such as Delta SkyMiles Medallion members and customers in first class, will continue to receive their allotment of complimentary bags, the airline added.

It will now cost travelers $35 for the first checked bag and $45 for the second checked bag. It's the first Delta baggage price increase since 2018, which the company said will help it stay on pace with rising industry costs.

The move comes two weeks after American Airlines announced a price increase for its checked baggage. Shortly after that announcement, United Airlines said its checked baggage will cost more. JetBlue and Alaska Airlines have also raised prices this year.

Delta said the increased fee does not apply to tickets purchased before Tuesday.