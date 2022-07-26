Cramer's Lightning Round: I Like Blackstone Over Apollo Global

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc: "I would prefer a ... stock like Halliburton."

GSK Plc: "I favor Johnson & Johnson. ... What's not to like?"

Tilray Brands Inc: "Those will cost you about $3, which is the price of the stock. But if you wait long enough, it'll only cost you $2."

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Apollo Global Management Inc: "Let's go to Blackstone."

Hertz Global Holdings Inc: "Stay on Hertz. ... I'm banking with [CEO Stephen] Scherr, not against Scherr."

Cheniere Energy Inc: "Buy, buy, buy it."

Disclosure: Cramer's Charitable Trust owns shares of Halliburton and Johnson & Johnson.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?

Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!

Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com