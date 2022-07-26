Cramer's Lightning Round: I Like Blackstone Over Apollo Global

- It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.
Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc: "I would prefer a ... stock like Halliburton."
GSK Plc: "I favor Johnson & Johnson. ... What's not to like?"
Tilray Brands Inc: "Those will cost you about $3, which is the price of the stock. But if you wait long enough, it'll only cost you $2."
Apollo Global Management Inc: "Let's go to Blackstone."
Hertz Global Holdings Inc: "Stay on Hertz. ... I'm banking with [CEO Stephen] Scherr, not against Scherr."
Cheniere Energy Inc: "Buy, buy, buy it."
Disclosure: Cramer's Charitable Trust owns shares of Halliburton and Johnson & Johnson.
